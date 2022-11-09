An IMF delegation and Dhaka representatives “reached a staff-level agreement to support Bangladesh’s economic policies” with a total of US$4.5 billion under various facilities, subject to IMF management approval. Photo: AFP
IMF agrees to US$4.5 billion support package for Bangladesh as floods, energy costs batter South Asian nation
- The deal, still subject to IMF management approval, comes after the South Asian nation sought help from the IMF earlier this year
- A depreciating currency and dwindling foreign exchange reserves left Bangladesh unable to import sufficient fossil fuels, prices of which have soared because of the Ukraine war
