Residents line up to get their routine Covid-19 throat swabs in Beijing. China’s zero-Covid strategy has kept the death toll low. Photo: AP
WHO reports 90 per cent drop in world Covid-19 deaths since February
- Some 9,400 Covid-related deaths reported, compared to this year’s weekly peak of 75,000 in February
- Overall, the WHO has reported 629 million cases and 6.5 million deaths linked to the pandemic
