Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Photo: Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service via AP, File
‘Fake news’ says Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov about visit to hospital for heart condition during Bali G20
- Three Indonesian government and medical officials, who declined to be identified, said the Russian diplomat was being treated on the resort island
- Lavrov accused the media of false reporting. ‘This, of course, is the height of fakery,’ Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said
