Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Photo: Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service via AP, File
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Photo: Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service via AP, File
Russia
World

‘Fake news’ says Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov about visit to hospital for heart condition during Bali G20

  • Three Indonesian government and medical officials, who declined to be identified, said the Russian diplomat was being treated on the resort island
  • Lavrov accused the media of false reporting. ‘This, of course, is the height of fakery,’ Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 6:14pm, 14 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Photo: Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service via AP, File
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Photo: Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service via AP, File
READ FULL ARTICLE