An activist demonstrates near the entrance of the Sharm El Sheikh International Convention Centre, during the COP27 climate summit opening, in Sharm el-Sheikh. Photo: Reuters/File
An activist demonstrates near the entrance of the Sharm El Sheikh International Convention Centre, during the COP27 climate summit opening, in Sharm el-Sheikh. Photo: Reuters/File
Climate change
World

COP27: UN climate summit adopts historic ‘loss and damage’ fund, but final deal elusive

  • Major emerging economies such as China would not initially be required to contribute to the fund – a key demand by the EU and US
  • If an agreement is accepted it still needs to be approved in a unanimous decision on Sunday

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 11:21am, 20 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
An activist demonstrates near the entrance of the Sharm El Sheikh International Convention Centre, during the COP27 climate summit opening, in Sharm el-Sheikh. Photo: Reuters/File
An activist demonstrates near the entrance of the Sharm El Sheikh International Convention Centre, during the COP27 climate summit opening, in Sharm el-Sheikh. Photo: Reuters/File
READ FULL ARTICLE