An activist demonstrates near the entrance of the Sharm El Sheikh International Convention Centre, during the COP27 climate summit opening, in Sharm el-Sheikh. Photo: Reuters/File
COP27: UN climate summit adopts historic ‘loss and damage’ fund, but final deal elusive
- Major emerging economies such as China would not initially be required to contribute to the fund – a key demand by the EU and US
- If an agreement is accepted it still needs to be approved in a unanimous decision on Sunday
An activist demonstrates near the entrance of the Sharm El Sheikh International Convention Centre, during the COP27 climate summit opening, in Sharm el-Sheikh. Photo: Reuters/File