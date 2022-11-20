A Taliban security guard plays with a whip in September 2021 while standing in front of Afghan men waiting outside a bank to withdraw money. Photo: dpa
Taliban admits whipping Afghan residents, including women, 39 times each for running away, adultery, theft
- Supreme Court official said 10 men, 9 women, lashed at mosque, apparently first such confirmation since group seized power last year
- It had initially promised to be more moderate, but the citizens were lashed 39 times each, watched by elders, scholars, residents
