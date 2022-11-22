The Sars-CoV-2, 2019-nCoV is seen under an electronic microscope. Image: Shutterstock
Medicine
World

The next pandemic? WHO working on list of pathogens to watch

  • The UN health agency is convening over 300 scientists to figure out which viruses and bacteria could potentially spark another international outbreak
  • They will also consider the so-called ‘Disease X’ – an unknown pathogen that could cause a serious worldwide epidemic

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 2:20am, 22 Nov, 2022

