Bruce Lee is seen in a still from Fist of Fury. Photo: Criterion Collection.
Bruce Lee died from drinking too much water, new study claims
- Brain swelling was ruled his cause of death, but researchers say the real reason may have been hyponatraemia, when a person can’t get rid of water fast enough
- The martial arts star drank a lot of fluids, including alcohol and juice, and also had a kidney injury, both risk factors for the condition
