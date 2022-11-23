Bruce Lee is seen in a still from Fist of Fury. Photo: Criterion Collection.
Bruce Lee is seen in a still from Fist of Fury. Photo: Criterion Collection.
Fame and celebrity
World

Bruce Lee died from drinking too much water, new study claims

  • Brain swelling was ruled his cause of death, but researchers say the real reason may have been hyponatraemia, when a person can’t get rid of water fast enough
  • The martial arts star drank a lot of fluids, including alcohol and juice, and also had a kidney injury, both risk factors for the condition

Tribune News Service
Tribune News Service

Updated: 6:09am, 23 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Bruce Lee is seen in a still from Fist of Fury. Photo: Criterion Collection.
Bruce Lee is seen in a still from Fist of Fury. Photo: Criterion Collection.
READ FULL ARTICLE