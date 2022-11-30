The Statue of Liberty in New York. The United States has problems of political polarisation, institutional dysfunction and threats to civil liberties. Photo: Reuters
Half of world’s democracies in state of decline: report
- Stockholm-based IDEA said two-thirds of the world’s population living in ‘backsliding’ democracies or under authoritarian rule
- Poland, Hungary and the United States among countries with the most severe democratic erosion, report says
The Statue of Liberty in New York. The United States has problems of political polarisation, institutional dysfunction and threats to civil liberties. Photo: Reuters