A wounded boy receives treatment at a hospital after a deadly bomb blast at a religious school in Aybak in northern Afghanistan. Photo: AP
Blast hits school in north Afghanistan, killing at least 16, mostly students

  • More than 20 people were also wounded in the explosion at a religious school in the ancient provincial capital of Aybak, that was once a Buddhist community
  • Nobody claimed responsibility for the blast but IS stages attacks across the country despite the Taliban’s return to power bringing an end to its insurgency

Agencies

Updated: 11:18pm, 30 Nov, 2022

