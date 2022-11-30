A wounded boy receives treatment at a hospital after a deadly bomb blast at a religious school in Aybak in northern Afghanistan. Photo: AP
Blast hits school in north Afghanistan, killing at least 16, mostly students
- More than 20 people were also wounded in the explosion at a religious school in the ancient provincial capital of Aybak, that was once a Buddhist community
- Nobody claimed responsibility for the blast but IS stages attacks across the country despite the Taliban’s return to power bringing an end to its insurgency
