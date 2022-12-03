A worker in a protective suit waits to administer Covid-19 tests in Beijing in November. Photo: AP
WHO pleased to see China ease strict zero-Covid policies
- It’s important that governments listen ‘when the people are in pain,’ a top official said in wake of protests in the country over coronavirus restrictions
- He said using imported mRNA vaccines, like those made by BioNTech-Pfizer and Moderna, would be a ‘solid option’ for China to boost its immunisation coverage
