Amgen Inc’s experimental obesity drug demonstrated promising durability trends in an early trial. Photo: Reuters/File
Amgen’s experimental obesity drug shows promise in trials, with only mild side effects
- The small Phase I trial found that patients maintained their weight loss for 70 days after receiving the highest tested dose of the injected drug
- 150 days after the last dose, patients maintained weight loss had dropped to 11.2 per cent below original weight at the start of the trial
