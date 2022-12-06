The phrase “goblin mode” went viral on social media in February and then spread into newspapers and magazines, according to Oxford University Press, which publishes the Oxford English Dictionary. Photo: AP
Coronavirus pandemic
World

Oxford Dictionaries names ‘goblin mode’ its word of the year

  • Describing ‘unapologetically self-indulgent’ and slovenly behaviour, the term captured the mood of those rejecting return to ‘normal life’ as Covid rules eased
  • The phrase beat out contenders ‘metaverse’ and ‘#IStandWith’ in the publisher’s inaugural public vote for the accolade

Agence France-Presse

Updated: 4:28am, 6 Dec, 2022

