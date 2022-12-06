The phrase “goblin mode” went viral on social media in February and then spread into newspapers and magazines, according to Oxford University Press, which publishes the Oxford English Dictionary. Photo: AP
Oxford Dictionaries names ‘goblin mode’ its word of the year
- Describing ‘unapologetically self-indulgent’ and slovenly behaviour, the term captured the mood of those rejecting return to ‘normal life’ as Covid rules eased
- The phrase beat out contenders ‘metaverse’ and ‘#IStandWith’ in the publisher’s inaugural public vote for the accolade
