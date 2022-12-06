NASA’s Orion spacecraft flew past the moon on Monday. Photo: Nasa via AP
Nasa’s Orion spaceship catapults around Moon, heads for home after three-week test flight
- At its nearest point, the uncrewed capsule flew less than 130 kilometres from the surface, testing manoeuvres that will be used during later missions to the moon
- A week ago, Orion broke the distance record for a habitable capsule, venturing 450,000 kilometres from our planet
