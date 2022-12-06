A fan supporting Morocco poses prior to its knock-out match against Spain. Photo: AP
Fifa World Cup 2022: Morocco fans scramble for tickets for Spain match
- The last Arab and African side still in the tournament, Morocco has been willed on by some of most impassioned fans at the event
- Moroccans have been flying into Qatar for their team’s knockout match against Spain, while fans already there were desperately trying to get tickets
