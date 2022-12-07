The US says Chinese hackers stole millions of dollars of the nation’s Covid-19 relief money. Photo: Shutterstock Images
China hackers stole millions in US Covid-19 relief money, says Secret Service
- Service gave no details but confirmed report by NBC news that the hackers reportedly responsible are known as APT41 or Winnti, a prolific cybercriminal group
- Chinese embassy said accusations ‘groundless’; several members of the group indicted in 2019, 2020 by Justice Department for spying on over 100 companies
The US says Chinese hackers stole millions of dollars of the nation’s Covid-19 relief money. Photo: Shutterstock Images