A worker in protective gear stands at the fever clinic at a hospital in Beijing on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s Covid spike not due to lifting of restrictions, WHO director says
- Coronavirus infections were already exploding before Beijing’s shift on its strict zero-Covid policy, emergencies director Mike Ryan said
- WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at the same briefing he was hopeful the pandemic will no longer be considered a global emergency some time next year
A worker in protective gear stands at the fever clinic at a hospital in Beijing on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg