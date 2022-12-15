A worker in protective gear stands at the fever clinic at a hospital in Beijing on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus pandemic
World

China’s Covid spike not due to lifting of restrictions, WHO director says

  • Coronavirus infections were already exploding before Beijing’s shift on its strict zero-Covid policy, emergencies director Mike Ryan said
  • WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at the same briefing he was hopeful the pandemic will no longer be considered a global emergency some time next year

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 1:37am, 15 Dec, 2022

