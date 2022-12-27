Afghan women in Kabul chant slogans during a December 22 protest against the Taliban’s ban on university education for women. Photo: AP
Afghan women in Kabul chant slogans during a December 22 protest against the Taliban’s ban on university education for women. Photo: AP
Afghanistan
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
World

UN rights chief urges Taliban drop restrictions on women: ‘no country can survive with half its population excluded’

  • High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk said increased limitations on women’s lives would have ‘terrible consequences’
  • ‘It will harm all Afghans, compound their suffering, impede the country’s development’ and potentially ‘pose a risk beyond Afghanistan’s borders’

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 9:51pm, 27 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Afghan women in Kabul chant slogans during a December 22 protest against the Taliban’s ban on university education for women. Photo: AP
Afghan women in Kabul chant slogans during a December 22 protest against the Taliban’s ban on university education for women. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE