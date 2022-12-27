Afghan women in Kabul chant slogans during a December 22 protest against the Taliban’s ban on university education for women. Photo: AP
UN rights chief urges Taliban drop restrictions on women: ‘no country can survive with half its population excluded’
- High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk said increased limitations on women’s lives would have ‘terrible consequences’
- ‘It will harm all Afghans, compound their suffering, impede the country’s development’ and potentially ‘pose a risk beyond Afghanistan’s borders’
Afghan women in Kabul chant slogans during a December 22 protest against the Taliban’s ban on university education for women. Photo: AP