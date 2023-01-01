Jermaine Jackson (R) performs with the Pointer Sisters June (L), Ruth (2nd L) and Anita. Photo: Reuters/File
United States
World

Anita Pointer of Grammy-winning Pointer Sisters dead at 74

  • The 74-year-old Anita Pointer, the second oldest of four sisters, died of cancer on Saturday according to her publicist
  • The Pointer Sisters had a string of hits in the 1980s with songs Neutron Dance, Automatic, Jump (For My Love), and I’m So Excited

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 3:04pm, 1 Jan, 2023

Jermaine Jackson (R) performs with the Pointer Sisters June (L), Ruth (2nd L) and Anita. Photo: Reuters/File
