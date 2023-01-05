Patients lie on beds and stretchers in a hallway of a hospital’s emergency department in Shanghai on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Patients lie on beds and stretchers in a hallway of a hospital’s emergency department in Shanghai on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus pandemic
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
World

China Covid data shows no new variant but under-reports deaths, WHO says

  • The UN agency was releasing information provided by the Chinese CDC, a day after its officials had a meeting with Chinese scientists
  • The data shows a predominance of Omicron lineages BA.5.2 and BF.7 among locally acquired infections, allaying concerns for now about a new variant emerging

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 2:50am, 5 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Patients lie on beds and stretchers in a hallway of a hospital’s emergency department in Shanghai on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Patients lie on beds and stretchers in a hallway of a hospital’s emergency department in Shanghai on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE