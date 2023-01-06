Twitter has not commented on claims that hackers stole the email addresses of more than 200 million Twitter users and posted them on an online hacking forum. Photo: Reuters
Twitter hacked, 200 million user email addresses leaked, researcher says
- The breach ‘will unfortunately lead to a lot of hacking, targeted phishing and doxxing,’ said Alon Gal of Israeli cybersecurity-monitoring firm Hudson Rock
- Twitter has not commented on the report, which Gal described as ‘one of the most significant leaks I’ve seen’
