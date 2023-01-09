MV Glory leaving the Ukrainian port of Chornomorsk on August 7, 2022. The bulk carrier ran aground in the Suez Canal on Monday. Photo: AFP
China-bound cargo vessel runs aground briefly in Suez Canal
- MV Glory cargo vessel was refloated by three tugs after it ran aground in the Suez Canal on Monday
- The 225-metre-long vessel was carrying over 65,000 tonnes of corn from Ukraine bound for China
MV Glory leaving the Ukrainian port of Chornomorsk on August 7, 2022. The bulk carrier ran aground in the Suez Canal on Monday. Photo: AFP