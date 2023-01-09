MV Glory leaving the Ukrainian port of Chornomorsk on August 7, 2022. The bulk carrier ran aground in the Suez Canal on Monday. Photo: AFP
Trade
China-bound cargo vessel runs aground briefly in Suez Canal

  • MV Glory cargo vessel was refloated by three tugs after it ran aground in the Suez Canal on Monday
  • The 225-metre-long vessel was carrying over 65,000 tonnes of corn from Ukraine bound for China

Associated Press

Updated: 4:33pm, 9 Jan, 2023

