China’s new Foreign Minister Qin Gang. Moscow said it has asked him to visit Russia soon. File photo: Kyodo
China, Russia criticise US, Europe for trying to sow discord between them
- The nations spoke on the phone on Monday, the first talks between Beijing’s new Foreign Minister Qin Gang and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov
- They agreed policy of US and ‘satellites’ of provoking confrontation between Russia and China is ‘unacceptable’, Russia’s Tass news agency quoted ministry as saying
China’s new Foreign Minister Qin Gang. Moscow said it has asked him to visit Russia soon. File photo: Kyodo