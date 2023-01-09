China’s new Foreign Minister Qin Gang. Moscow said it has asked him to visit Russia soon. File photo: Kyodo
China, Russia criticise US, Europe for trying to sow discord between them

  • The nations spoke on the phone on Monday, the first talks between Beijing’s new Foreign Minister Qin Gang and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov
  • They agreed policy of US and ‘satellites’ of provoking confrontation between Russia and China is ‘unacceptable’, Russia’s Tass news agency quoted ministry as saying

Updated: 11:19pm, 9 Jan, 2023

