The aurora australis is seen near the South Pole Atmospheric Research Observatory. The ozone layer so thin over Antarctica that there is a giant gaping hole that will not be fully fixed until 2066. Photo: NOAA via AP
UN says ozone layer slowly healing, hole to mend by 2066

  • The latest scientific assessment shows recovery in progress more than 35 years after every nation in the world agreed to stop producing ozone-eating chemicals
  • The layer of ozone in the atmosphere shields Earth from harmful radiation linked to skin cancer, cataracts and crop damage

Associated Press

Updated: 1:35am, 10 Jan, 2023

