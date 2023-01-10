The aurora australis is seen near the South Pole Atmospheric Research Observatory. The ozone layer so thin over Antarctica that there is a giant gaping hole that will not be fully fixed until 2066. Photo: NOAA via AP
UN says ozone layer slowly healing, hole to mend by 2066
- The latest scientific assessment shows recovery in progress more than 35 years after every nation in the world agreed to stop producing ozone-eating chemicals
- The layer of ozone in the atmosphere shields Earth from harmful radiation linked to skin cancer, cataracts and crop damage
The aurora australis is seen near the South Pole Atmospheric Research Observatory. The ozone layer so thin over Antarctica that there is a giant gaping hole that will not be fully fixed until 2066. Photo: NOAA via AP