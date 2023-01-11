Vintners around the world are looking at grape varieties that will cope better with climate change. Photo: SCMP
Food and agriculture
World

Winemakers from Europe to Australia and China seek best climate change grapes

  • Winemakers around the world are planting or reviving little-known, sometimes nearly extinct grape varieties, which may fare better as the planet heats up
  • Counoise, vaccarèse, mencía, picpoul blanc and cabernet Pfeffer could become more familiar than the likes of chardonnay, pinot noir and sauvignon blanc

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 2:30am, 11 Jan, 2023

