Vintners around the world are looking at grape varieties that will cope better with climate change. Photo: SCMP
Winemakers from Europe to Australia and China seek best climate change grapes
- Winemakers around the world are planting or reviving little-known, sometimes nearly extinct grape varieties, which may fare better as the planet heats up
- Counoise, vaccarèse, mencía, picpoul blanc and cabernet Pfeffer could become more familiar than the likes of chardonnay, pinot noir and sauvignon blanc
