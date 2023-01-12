Sultan Ahmed al-Jaber, the head of the United Arab Emirates’ national oil company was named as president of this year’s COP28 climate talks. Photo: AFP/File
‘Outrageous conflict of interest’: UAE faces backlash as it names oil chief to head COP28 climate talks
- Sultan Ahmed al-Jaber, the head of the UAE’s national oil company was named president of this year’s COP28 climate talks, prompting fierce criticism
- Activists were quick to criticise his appointment, with one climate advocate calling it an ‘outrageous conflict of interest’
