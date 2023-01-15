A woman looks at a photo of former Afghan lawmaker Mursal Nabizada on her mobile phone. Nabizada was shot dead by gunmen at her house in Kabul. Photo: AFP
‘Fearless’ Afghan ex-lawmaker Nabizada shot dead by gunmen; ‘she chose to stay and fight’
- Mursal Nabizada, 32, a member of parliament in the US-backed government that was overthrown by Taliban in 2021, was killed in a nighttime attack on her home
- A bodyguard also died and a brother was injured; ‘despite being offered the chance to leave Afghanistan, she chose to stay and fight for her people’, a colleague said
