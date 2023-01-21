The parent company of internet search giant Google, Alphabet, became the latest tech firm to announce mass job losses on Friday. Photo: dpa
Google parent company Alphabet to lay off 12,000 workers as AI focus intensifies
- Cuts come at a delicate moment for the US company, which has long been the leader in key areas of AI research, but now faces competitive and regulatory threats
- The news follows a raft of layoffs in the tech sector recently, which include 10,000 each by Microsoft and Amazon, and hundreds from China’s Weibo and Bilibili
