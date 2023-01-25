The 2023 Doomsday Clock is displayed in Washington on Tuesday, with its hands at 90 seconds to midnight. Photo: AFP
‘Doomsday Clock’ moves closest ever to midnight
- The timepiece, a symbol of the perils facing humanity, moved forward to 90 seconds from midnight amid the Ukraine war, nuclear tensions and the climate crisis
- ‘We are living in a time of unprecedented danger,’ said Rachel Bronson, head of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists
