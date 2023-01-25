Thousands of Microsoft users around the world have been experiencing outages. Photo: Reuters
Microsoft probes Teams, Outlook outage as thousands of users report disruption around the world

  • Data from an outage tracking website showed more than 3,900 incidents in India and about 900 in Japan, as well as spikes in Australia, the UK and the UAE
  • Other services affected were Microsoft Exchange Online, SharePoint Online, OneDrive for Business and cloud unit Azure

Reuters
Updated: 6:00pm, 25 Jan, 2023

