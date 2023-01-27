A Russian flag held above the Olympic Rings during the Winter Olympics in 2014. Photo: AP
Ukraine fiercely objects as IOC allows ‘neutral’ teams from Russia to compete in 2024 Olympics
- The International Olympic Committee indicated it favours officially neutral teams from Russia and its ally Belarus at the 2024 Olympics
- Russia typically competes as part of Europe but has tense relationships with many countries hosting qualifying events there after the invasion of Ukraine
A Russian flag held above the Olympic Rings during the Winter Olympics in 2014. Photo: AP