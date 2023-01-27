A fire burns part of the Amazon jungle as it is cleared by a farmer in Machadinho do Oeste, Rondonia state, Brazil. Photo: Reuters/File
Climate change: burning trees in the Amazon melts snow in the Himalayas
- Scientists have discovered that when the Amazon warms, so does the Tibetan Plateau, whereas the more it rains in the Amazon, the less it rains in Tibet
- The study is among the first to investigate the interaction between ecosystems at risk of reaching a climate tipping point
