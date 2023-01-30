A person in a protective suit sits in Beijing Railway Station as passengers wait to board a train ahead of the Lunar New Year. File photo: Reuters
WHO says Covid still an emergency, while world disaster report says we’re ‘dangerously unprepared’ for other pandemics
- WHO says we may be nearing ‘inflection point’ where higher immunity means fewer deaths, but in recent weeks at least 170,000 people have died in connection with Covid
- Meanwhile, International Federation of Red Cross says all nations ill-equipped for future, despite Covid killing more than any earthquake, drought, hurricane in history
A person in a protective suit sits in Beijing Railway Station as passengers wait to board a train ahead of the Lunar New Year. File photo: Reuters