Ukrainian soldiers fire a German howitzer near Bahmut on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
UN chief fears world headed for ‘wider war’ over Ukraine conflict
- Secretary General Antonio Guterres’ gloomy speech to the UN General Assembly focused on Russia’s invasion, the climate crisis and extreme poverty
- He noted that top scientists and security experts moved the ‘Doomsday Clock’ last month to the closest it has ever been to midnight
Ukrainian soldiers fire a German howitzer near Bahmut on Thursday. Photo: Reuters