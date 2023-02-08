Wreckage from Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 at the site of the plane crash in the Donetsk region, Ukraine in 2014. Photo: Reuters
MH17: Investigators end downing probe despite “strong indications” Putin was involved
- Despite ‘a lot of new information’, prosecutors decided ‘the evidence is at the moment not concrete enough to lead to new prosecutions’
- A Russian Buk missile system was used to bring down the Boeing 777 Flight MH17 on July 17, 2014, killing all 298 passengers and crew
