Scientists at the Paracas National Reserve inspect a dead sea lion in January while deploying a monitoring and surveillance protocol for cases of birds and sea lions affected by avian influenza in the Ica region, Peru. Photo: Peruvian National Wildlife Areas Service via AFP
H5N1 bird flu virus
World

As bird flu spreads to mammals, WHO urges vigilance but no alarm

  • The UN health body says the risk to humans is low ‘for the moment’, though the spillover to animals like foxes, sea lions and bears needs to be watched closely
  • Tens of millions of birds have been culled worldwide amid severe outbreaks in Europe, North and South America

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 3:51am, 9 Feb, 2023

