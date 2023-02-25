An earthquake of magnitude 5.2 has shaken the central Anatolian Turkish province of Niğde, the Kandilli earthquake monitoring centre said on Saturday. The earthquake’s epicentre was located in the district of Bor, some 350 kilometres west of the quake-ravaged Turkish-Syrian border region. Before this, at least seven tremors over magnitude 4 had been recorded since Friday evening in Turkey , including the quake-hit south, according to the Turkish disaster authority AFAD. Niğde Mayor Emrah Özdemir told state broadcaster TRT that no damage was reported yet. More than 9,500 aftershocks have followed the major earthquakes on February 6, an extraordinary situation, while tremors are expected to continue for the next two years, AFAD’s Orhan Tatar separately told reporters in Ankara. Teams are on site to assess the aftermath, Turkish Vice-President Fuat Oktay wrote on Twitter. A series of tremors were meanwhile recorded in war-torn Syria and neighbouring Iraq. New quake hits Turkey-Syria border 2 weeks after disaster Syria, still reeling from the massive earthquakes that struck earlier this month, said on Saturday it had registered 61 new tremors over the past 24 hours. The Syrian National Earthquake Centre described the tremors as weak and said in an online statement that the seismological situation was starting to stabilise despite the large number of tremors. Two tremors were also registered in northern Iraq, according to the Iraqi state news agency INA. The first was recorded early Saturday in Iraq’s northern province of Nineveh and the second less than an hour later in Erbil, the capital of Iraq’s autonomous region of Kurdistan. No casualties or damage was reported. The tremors in Iraq measured 4.3 and 4, the Kurdish news website Rudaw reported. The latest wave of quakes comes more than two weeks after two devastating earthquakes in southern Turkey that killed more than 50,000 people in Turkey and neighbouring Syria. More than 44,000 of the deaths were in Turkey alone, according to AFAD. Across 11 Turkish provinces the deadly quakes on February 6 , followed by over 9,000 aftershocks, damaged more than 173,000 buildings and left nearly 2 million locals homeless, according to government data. In Syria, 5,900 deaths have been reported so far, although a war monitor has said that 6,760 have died. Of those 6,760, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said 2,234 had died in government-held areas and 4,526 in the areas controlled by the opposition, mainly in northwest Syria. The series of quakes began on February 6 when two earthquakes measuring 7.7 and a little later measuring 7.6 shook southeastern Turkey and northern Syria.