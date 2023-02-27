People warm themselves next to a collapsed building in Malatya, Turkey. A magnitude 5.6 earthquake shook Turkey on Monday, three weeks after a catastrophic quake killed thousands. File photo: AP
1 dead in Turkey earthquake, dozens wounded
- 5.6 magnitude quake hit on Monday, killing 1 person and wounding many, with already-damaged buildings collapsing
- Epicentre was in area hit by February 6 earthquake that killed tens of thousands in Turkey, Syria; there have been thousands of aftershocks
