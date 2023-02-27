UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres made a speech during the Human Rights Council session in Geneva, Switzerland, on Monday. Photo: via AP
UN chief slams ‘climate-wrecking’ firms at human rights meeting in Geneva

  • Antonio Guterres sought to tie concept of rights with environmental concerns, saying ‘the answers to today’s crises are found in human rights’
  • He also said fossil fuel producers must understand ‘crucial truth: pursuing mega-profits when so many are losing lives and rights, is completely unacceptable’

Associated Press

Updated: 9:59pm, 27 Feb, 2023

