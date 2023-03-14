China announced it will resume issuing nearly all types of visas for foreigners starting on March 15, another step in the country’s emergence from strict zero-Covid controls. The country will also resume visa-free entry for several places, including Hainan Island and for cruise ships that stop in Shanghai, and into Guangdong by people from Hong Kong and Macau, China’s embassy in the US said in a statement. The move is the latest in a series of steps in a broader push by Communist Party leaders to shed the strict controls they implemented following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, which have weighed on the country’s economic growth. At a meeting of the national legislature this week, China’s new Premier Li Qiang called for more effort to meet a 5 per cent growth target for the year. China had already done away with quarantine rules for inbound travellers on January 8, a major step toward reopening its once-busy borders after nearly three years of closures. The world’s second-largest economy abruptly pivoted from its zero-Covid policy in December amid unprecedented protests about the severity of the restrictions. Only 115.7 million inbound and outbound trips were made in 2022 – less than a fifth of those flown in 2019 before the pandemic took hold, according to data from the Ministry of Public Security. Mainland residents made 64.6 million trips last year, also about a fifth of pre-Covid levels. Lack of airlift hampering tourism industry recovery, experts say Chinese airlines have ramped up to meet demand since the reopening, adding international routes after the government allowed the resumption of overseas group trips. This year’s number of international flights will be 50 to 60 per cent of the level seen just before the pandemic then exceed that mark in 2024, the China Securities Journal reported, citing an estimate from Citic Securities. Authorities also loosened Covid test requirements for travellers from a handful of countries including New Zealand, Russia and Malaysia from March. Air passengers now need only to provide negative rapid antigen test results before being allowed to board flights to China, and carriers are not required to check test results before boarding.