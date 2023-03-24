An asteroid big enough to wipe out a city will zip harmlessly between Earth and the moon’s orbit this weekend, missing both celestial bodies. Saturday’s close encounter will offer astronomers the chance to study a space rock from just over 168,000km away. That’s less than half the distance from here to the moon, making it visible through binoculars and small telescopes. A newly discovered #asteroid named 2023 DZ2 will safely pass by Earth on Saturday at 100K+ miles away. 🌎 While close approaches are a regular occurrence, one by an asteroid of this size (140-310 ft) happens only about once per decade, providing a unique opportunity for science. — NASA Asteroid Watch (@AsteroidWatch) March 21, 2023 While asteroid fly-bys are common, Nasa said it’s rare for one so big to come so close – about once a decade. Scientists estimate its size somewhere between 40 metres and 90 metres. Discovered a month ago, the asteroid known as 2023 DZ2 will pass within 515,000km of the moon on Saturday and, several hours later, buzz the Indian Ocean at about 28,000km/h. “There is no chance of this ‘city killer’ striking Earth, but its close approach offers a great opportunity for observations,” the European Space Agency’s planetary defence chief Richard Moissl said in a statement. Astronomers with the International Asteroid Warning Network see it as good practice for planetary defence if and when a dangerous asteroid heads our way, according to Nasa. The Virtual Telescope Project will provide a live webcast of the close approach. The asteroid won’t be back our way again until 2026. Although there initially seemed to be a slight chance it might strike Earth then, scientists have since ruled that out.