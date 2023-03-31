An illustration depicts a juvenile Edmontosaurus being eaten by a Tyrannosaurus rex with a lipped mouth. Image: Mark P. Witton via AP
T. rex had lips to hide those giant teeth, scientists say

  • New research suggests that unlike their popular depictions, theropod dinosaurs did not have exposed teeth when their jaws were closed
  • Instead of the crocodile-like look they have in films like Jurassic Park, T. rex mouths may have resembled those of lizards, like Komodo dragons

Reuters
Updated: 3:15am, 31 Mar, 2023

