Sisters Elly Sapper (left), Nicole Meyer (middle) and Dassi Erlich (right) speak to the media outside the County Court in Melbourne on April 3, 2023 after the trial of former school principal Malka Leifer. Photo: AFP
Jewish school principal in Australia found guilty of sexual abuse after 9-year legal battle
- The verdict ends a nine-year legal battle that strained relations between Australia and Israel while antagonising Australia’s Jewish community
- Malka Leifer, 56, a Tel Aviv-born mother of eight, was convicted on 18 counts, including rape, and acquitted of nine other charges
