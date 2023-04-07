World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus gives a press conference in Geneva, on Thursday. Photo: AFP
World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus gives a press conference in Geneva, on Thursday. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus pandemic
World

WHO says China has more Covid-19 origin data: ‘We need to know’

  • The health agency’s chief demanded that Beijing share all relevant information, saying that if it does, ‘we will know what happened’
  • More than 3 years after the pandemic started, heated debate on its origins continues to rage

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 2:40am, 7 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus gives a press conference in Geneva, on Thursday. Photo: AFP
World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus gives a press conference in Geneva, on Thursday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE