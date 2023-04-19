Children fly kites in Beijing. The UN says the world should think much more about women’s right to choose when or if to have children. Photo: Xinhua
Women and gender
From Asia to Europe, reproductive rights – not birth rate – should be focus, says UN

  • United Nations Population Fund’s annual report talks of widespread anxiety about global population, expected to peak at around 10.4 billion in the 2080s
  • But it says focus should be on women’s fertility autonomy; nearly half all pregnancies unintended, with 500,000 births every year among girls aged 10-14

Agence France-Presse

Updated: 5:12pm, 19 Apr, 2023

