Children fly kites in Beijing. The UN says the world should think much more about women’s right to choose when or if to have children. Photo: Xinhua
From Asia to Europe, reproductive rights – not birth rate – should be focus, says UN
- United Nations Population Fund’s annual report talks of widespread anxiety about global population, expected to peak at around 10.4 billion in the 2080s
- But it says focus should be on women’s fertility autonomy; nearly half all pregnancies unintended, with 500,000 births every year among girls aged 10-14
