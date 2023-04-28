Bal Harbour, Florida. The world’s oceans have suddenly spiked much hotter and well above record levels, with scientists trying to figure out what it means. Photo: AP
Earth in hot water? Worries over sudden ocean warming spike
- Global average ocean sea surface temperature jumped nearly two-tenths of a degree Celsius since early March
- Some researchers link it partly to a brewing El Nino, the natural warming of parts of the Pacific that changes weather worldwide
