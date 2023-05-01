New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins. Hours before he was due to depart for the UK to attend the coronation of King Charles III, he said he personally favours his country becoming a republic. Photo: via AP
New Zealand PM says he favours former colony becoming a republic
- ‘Ideally, in time, NZ will become fully independent country, will stand on our own two feet, as we by and large do now’, said Prime Minister Chris Hipkins
- But, speaking before heading to UK for this week’s coronation of King Charles III, he said there was ‘no groundswell of support’ for having this debate right now
