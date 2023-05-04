An artist’s impression shows a planet skimming the surface of a star. Photo: K. Miller, R. Hurt/Caltech/IPAC via AP
Science
World

Star swallows planet in first glimpse of Earth’s likely end

  • Old distant star swallowed Jupiter-like planet, then expelled some material into space in an energetic belch
  • Mercury, Venus and Earth, our solar system’s three innermost planets, will meet this fate in about 5 billion years

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 11:16am, 4 May, 2023

