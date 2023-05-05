A man wearing a protective face mask walks past an illustration of a virus outside a science centre in the UK. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus pandemic
World

Coronavirus: World Health Organization declares Covid-19 pandemic emergency over

  • The WHO’s emergency committee first declared that Covid represented its highest level of alert more than three years ago
  • Lifting it is a sign of the progress the world has made in these areas, but Covid-19 is here to stay, the WHO has said

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 10:10pm, 5 May, 2023

