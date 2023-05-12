A pharmacist prepares a dose of monkeypox vaccine at a pop-up clinic in West Hollywood, California, in August 2022. Photo: AFP
A pharmacist prepares a dose of monkeypox vaccine at a pop-up clinic in West Hollywood, California, in August 2022. Photo: AFP
Monkeypox
World

WHO declares end to monkeypox public health emergency

  • The move signals that the crisis caused by the virus, which caused confirmed cases in over a hundred countries, is now under control
  • The disease, also known as mpox, spreads through direct contact with body fluids and causes flu-like symptoms and pus-filled skin lesions

Reuters
Updated: 1:51am, 12 May, 2023

