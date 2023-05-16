People should reduce the sweetness in their diet altogether, says Francesco Branca, WHO director for nutrition and food safety. Photo illustration: Shutterstock
Don’t use artificial sweeteners for weight loss, WHO says
- Such diet products probably don’t help reduce body fat in the long term and instead are linked with a higher risk of diabetes and heart disease
- The new guidelines apply to all non-sugar sweeteners, including stevia derivatives and sucralose
